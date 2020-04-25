Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) Receives $14.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.63.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $17.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of RC stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.92. 322,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,434. Ready Capital has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $16.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.68 million, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.30.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Ready Capital had a net margin of 31.74% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $23.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.43 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ready Capital will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 27.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is currently 103.90%.

In related news, Director Todd M. Sinai purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.27 per share, for a total transaction of $25,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,528 shares in the company, valued at $191,410.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Jack J. Ross purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $238,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 76,272 shares of company stock worth $689,160. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $795,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,174,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 806,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,163,000 after buying an additional 35,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

