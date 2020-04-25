Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) Receives $83.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter worth $54,180,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Regal Beloit by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 347,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,744,000 after buying an additional 106,029 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Regal Beloit by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,419,000 after buying an additional 102,662 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new position in Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter worth $7,633,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Regal Beloit by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 149,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,841,000 after buying an additional 81,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.01. 105,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,086. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.45. Regal Beloit has a fifty-two week low of $51.99 and a fifty-two week high of $90.18.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $738.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.53 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

