RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RGRX) Trading Down 6.9%

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:RGRX) was down 6.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27, approximately 38,764 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 83,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.19.

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RGRX)

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic peptide, Thymosin beta 4 (Tß4), for tissue and organ protection, repair, and regeneration. The company is developing RGN-259, a preservative-free topical eye drop for regeneration of corneal tissues damaged by injury, disease, or other pathology; RGN-352, an injectable formulation to treat cardiovascular diseases, central and peripheral nervous system diseases, and other medical indications; and RGN-137, a topical gel for dermal wounds and reduction of scar tissue.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.