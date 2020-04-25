Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Renewables Infrastructure Group Ltd (LON:TRIG)’s share price rose 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 126.40 ($1.66) and last traded at GBX 124.40 ($1.64), approximately 2,430,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123.40 ($1.62).

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 124.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 129.92.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.66 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Renewables Infrastructure Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.43%.

In related news, insider Tove Feld purchased 20,000 shares of Renewables Infrastructure Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of £24,400 ($32,096.82).

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited is a closed-ended investment company, investing in and managing a portfolio of investments in renewable energy infrastructure project companies. Its objectives are to provide shareholders with an attractive long-term income-based return with a positive correlation to inflation by focusing on strong cash generation across a diversified portfolio of predominantly operating projects; to maintain prudent financial management in terms of the approach to cost control, cash management, dividend cover, financing arrangements and foreign exchange and interest rate hedging, and to diversify its investment portfolio to enhance spreading of risk, increase share liquidity and obtain further scale efficiencies, while seeking to enhance Net Asset Value (NAV) per share for investors.

