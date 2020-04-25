Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) Receives GBX 3,373.13 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,447.86 ($45.35).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) price objective (down from GBX 3,200 ($42.09)) on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Monday, January 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a GBX 2,940 ($38.67) price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Renishaw to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 4,500 ($59.19) in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Renishaw from GBX 3,500 ($46.04) to GBX 3,300 ($43.41) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

Get Renishaw alerts:

In related news, insider William Lee acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,327 ($43.76) per share, with a total value of £29,943 ($39,388.32).

Renishaw stock traded down GBX 164 ($2.16) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,182 ($41.86). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,834. Renishaw has a 12-month low of GBX 2,234.51 ($29.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,664 ($61.35). The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 5.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,016.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,618.63.

Renishaw (LON:RSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported GBX 15.10 ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 33.90 ($0.45) by GBX (18.80) (($0.25)).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Renishaw’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.92%.

Renishaw Company Profile

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.