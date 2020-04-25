Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Sadoff Investment Management LLC

Sadoff Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,845 shares during the quarter. Republic Services comprises approximately 2.8% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $24,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Republic Services from $108.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer raised Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.27.

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $189,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,459.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Brian A. Bales sold 21,127 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total value of $2,116,080.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,334 shares of company stock valued at $3,388,184. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,332,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,213. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.37 and a 12-month high of $100.91. The company has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

