resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “resTORbio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. The company’s program consists of rapamycin complex 1 pathway to treat aging-related diseases and conditions. Its lead product candidate, RTB101 is an orally administered, small molecule, potent TORC1 inhibitor which is in clinical stage. resTORbio, Inc. is based in BOSTON, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:TORC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,650. resTORbio has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96. The company has a market capitalization of $42.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.52.

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). Equities analysts predict that resTORbio will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its position in resTORbio by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in resTORbio by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in resTORbio in the third quarter worth about $346,000. Ruffer LLP increased its position in resTORbio by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in resTORbio by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 120,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

resTORbio Company Profile

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

