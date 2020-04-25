Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €82.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) received a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective from equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.38% from the stock’s previous close.

RHM has been the topic of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. HSBC set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €83.50 ($97.09).

RHM stock traded down €2.12 ($2.47) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €58.00 ($67.44). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,244. Rheinmetall has a 52 week low of €43.23 ($50.27) and a 52 week high of €118.60 ($137.91). The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion and a PE ratio of 7.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €62.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is €91.71.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

