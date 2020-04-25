Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Sells 19,009 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. decreased its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 98.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 303 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 19,009 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Boeing by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BA traded down $8.76 on Friday, reaching $128.98. 35,864,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,423,719. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $391.00. The company has a market cap of $76.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.48 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.97.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). The business had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Argus upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Vertical Group cut Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.41.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

