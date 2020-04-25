RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Shares of RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP) rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,762.48 ($23.18) and last traded at GBX 1,738 ($22.86), approximately 136,400 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 146,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,712 ($22.52).

The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,601.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,960.74.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.50 ($0.23) per share. This is an increase from RIT Capital Partners’s previous dividend of $17.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.88%. RIT Capital Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

