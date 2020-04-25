Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) Shares Gap Up to $0.33

Shares of Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.27, but opened at $0.33. Rosehill Resources shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 5,577,306 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROSE. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Rosehill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised Rosehill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Rosehill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Rosehill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Rosehill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average of $1.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 million, a P/E ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.30. Rosehill Resources had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $84.78 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rosehill Resources Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rosehill Resources stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.12% of Rosehill Resources worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its portfolio included 67 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin and 4 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Southern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 6,665 gross acres in the Northern Delaware Basin and 9,219 gross acres in the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as 513 gross operated and 53 non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin.

