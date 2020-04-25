Royal Bank of Canada Increases ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Price Target to $90.00

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. CL King dropped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $107.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.40.

NYSE:MAN remained flat at $$68.75 during midday trading on Wednesday. 638,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,741. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $49.57 and a one year high of $100.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.85.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 148,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after buying an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 150,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 70,917.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 31,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 31,913 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 27,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 33,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

