Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Price Target to GBX 200

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 51.98% from the stock’s previous close.

HOC has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hochschild Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 192.70 ($2.53).

Shares of LON:HOC traded down GBX 4.90 ($0.06) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 131.60 ($1.73). 1,481,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,000. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 126.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 162.73. The company has a market capitalization of $680.63 million and a P/E ratio of 23.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03. Hochschild Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 80.40 ($1.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 232.20 ($3.05).

In related news, insider Ignacio Bustamante sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.64), for a total value of £653,250 ($859,313.34).

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

