Royal Bank of Canada Raises ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Price Target to $90.00

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MAN. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. CL King lowered their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $107.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.40.

Shares of MAN remained flat at $$68.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 638,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $49.57 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.85.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 15.12%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,825,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,362,000 after purchasing an additional 88,909 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,581,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,154,000 after purchasing an additional 298,112 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,316,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,886,000 after purchasing an additional 20,554 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,839,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,536,000. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

