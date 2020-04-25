Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $500.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock, up from their prior price target of $420.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NFLX. BidaskClub cut Netflix from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $367.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Netflix from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $440.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $427.62.

NFLX stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $424.99. 8,636,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,420,126. The company has a market cap of $187.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. Netflix has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $449.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $369.73 and its 200-day moving average is $334.46.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total value of $655,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,071.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.69, for a total value of $23,851,136.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,851,136.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,784 shares of company stock worth $77,902,201 over the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

