RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Gap Up to $2.46

Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.39, but opened at $2.46. RPC shares last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 2,446,281 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on RPC from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Scotiabank upgraded RPC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of RPC in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on RPC from $1.40 to $1.85 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded RPC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average of $3.89.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.54 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 7.13%. RPC’s revenue was down 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in RPC during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RPC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in RPC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in RPC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in RPC by 18.1% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

