RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $6.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RPT. ValuEngine lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. RPT Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

RPT Realty stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.27. The company had a trading volume of 540,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,748. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $424.82 million, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.62.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $58.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.46 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 39.09% and a return on equity of 12.65%. RPT Realty’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in RPT Realty by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in RPT Realty by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in RPT Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in RPT Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

