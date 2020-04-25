RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $6.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.34% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RPT. ValuEngine lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. RPT Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.
RPT Realty stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.27. The company had a trading volume of 540,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,748. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $424.82 million, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.62.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in RPT Realty by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in RPT Realty by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in RPT Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in RPT Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter.
RPT Realty Company Profile
RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.
