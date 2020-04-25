RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSAIF) Shares Down 9.3%

RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSAIF)’s stock price fell 9.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.23 and last traded at $4.23, 16,605 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 34% from the average session volume of 25,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.60.

RSA Insurance Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RSAIF)

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

