Rubycoin Price Reaches $0.0370 on Exchanges (RBY)

Rubycoin (CURRENCY:RBY) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Rubycoin has a market cap of $1.02 million and $7.00 worth of Rubycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rubycoin has traded up 24.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Rubycoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0370 or 0.00000490 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00019702 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005720 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000317 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Rubycoin

Rubycoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. Rubycoin’s total supply is 27,587,102 coins. The Reddit community for Rubycoin is /r/rubycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rubycoin’s official Twitter account is @rubycoinorg . Rubycoin’s official website is www.rubycoin.org

Rubycoin Coin Trading

Rubycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rubycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

