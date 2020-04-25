Ruff Market Cap Reaches $5.46 Million (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 25th. In the last week, Ruff has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ruff token can currently be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, Gate.io and DigiFinex. Ruff has a market cap of $5.46 million and approximately $3.92 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.85 or 0.02584160 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00214604 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00060505 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00050662 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000824 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Ruff Token Profile

Ruff was first traded on January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ruff

Ruff can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DigiFinex and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

