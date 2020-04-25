Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA) Trading Down 0.9%

Ruffer Investment Company Ltd (LON:RICA) traded down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 227 ($2.99) and last traded at GBX 228 ($3.00), 354,459 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 13% from the average session volume of 313,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 230 ($3.03).

The stock has a market cap of $417.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 222.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 218.32.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a GBX 0.95 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Ruffer Investment’s previous dividend of $0.90. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. Ruffer Investment’s dividend payout ratio is -0.71%.

In other Ruffer Investment news, insider David Staples bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 219 ($2.88) per share, with a total value of £39,420 ($51,854.78). Also, insider Ashe Windham purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 217 ($2.85) per share, with a total value of £21,700 ($28,545.12). Insiders purchased a total of 43,000 shares of company stock worth $9,337,000 over the last quarter.

About Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA)

Ruffer Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Ruffer AIFM Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests either directly or through other funds in quoted equities or equity related securities and bonds which are issued by corporate issuers, supra-nationals, or government organizations.

