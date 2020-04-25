S & U’s (SUS) Add Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of S & U (LON:SUS) in a report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of S & U in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

S & U stock remained flat at $GBX 1,650 ($21.70) during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877. S & U has a 12 month low of GBX 1,420 ($18.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,500 ($32.89). The company has a quick ratio of 40.93, a current ratio of 40.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,719.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,037.96. The company has a market capitalization of $199.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a GBX 50 ($0.66) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from S & U’s previous dividend of $36.00. S & U’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.36%.

About S & U

S&U plc provides consumer credit, motor finance, and property bridging finance services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

