Sadoff Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 654,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 26,550 shares during the period. T-Mobile Us accounts for 6.2% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $54,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,804,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,494,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,758,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,157,368,000 after purchasing an additional 287,303 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $794,509,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,072,148 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $396,953,000 after purchasing an additional 151,644 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,284,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $257,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,751 shares during the period. 33.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,564,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,486,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.41. T-Mobile Us Inc has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $101.35. The firm has a market cap of $77.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.28.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. HSBC set a $86.00 target price on T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on T-Mobile Us in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on T-Mobile Us in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile Us has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.63.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

