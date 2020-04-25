Sadoff Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,278 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up about 2.4% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sadoff Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Analog Devices worth $21,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,265,410,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,695,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 861,877.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,077,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,347 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,530,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,784,000 after purchasing an additional 749,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 389.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 836,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,451,000 after purchasing an additional 665,902 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADI traded up $4.11 on Friday, hitting $105.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,855,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,472. The company has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $127.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.73.

In other news, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,805. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $170,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,686 shares of company stock valued at $762,900 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

