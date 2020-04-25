Sadoff Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 937,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 57,185 shares during the quarter. Radian Group comprises approximately 1.4% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $12,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RDN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,387.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDN stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $13.28. 1,476,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,131,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.73. Radian Group Inc has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $26.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average is $22.31.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $388.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.43 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 44.03%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RDN. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Radian Group from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley cut their target price on Radian Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.21.

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

