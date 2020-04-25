Sadoff Investment Management LLC Has $11.03 Million Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Consolidated Edison comprises about 1.2% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $11,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 269.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 60.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ED. UBS Group reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Guggenheim cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $78.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.17.

Shares of ED traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,711,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,840. The stock has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $95.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.13.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 10.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.