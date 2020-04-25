Sadoff Investment Management LLC Has $16.46 Million Stock Holdings in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC cut its position in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 338,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,205 shares during the period. Stericycle accounts for approximately 1.9% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sadoff Investment Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Stericycle worth $16,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,924,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,649,000 after buying an additional 1,017,482 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Stericycle by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,988,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,186,000 after purchasing an additional 439,266 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Stericycle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,101,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,127,000 after purchasing an additional 23,587 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Stericycle by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,900,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,239,000 after purchasing an additional 18,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saddle Point Management L.P. acquired a new position in Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,218,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.56. The company had a trading volume of 951,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,819. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.09. Stericycle Inc has a one year low of $38.45 and a one year high of $67.94.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $799.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.02 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 9.70%. Stericycle’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stericycle Inc will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SRCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Stericycle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Stericycle from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.83.

In related news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of Stericycle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $375,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,592.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

