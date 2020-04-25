Sadoff Investment Management LLC Has $23.97 Million Stock Holdings in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 878,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 47,055 shares during the period. Sanmina makes up about 2.7% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sadoff Investment Management LLC owned 1.24% of Sanmina worth $23,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sanmina by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sanmina during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in Sanmina by 405.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on SANM. Citigroup upped their price target on Sanmina from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sanmina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

SANM stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.71. The stock had a trading volume of 301,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,141. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanmina Corp has a 1-year low of $18.34 and a 1-year high of $34.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average of $30.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sanmina Corp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.