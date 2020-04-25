Sadoff Investment Management LLC Has $25.15 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,020 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up about 2.8% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $25,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.10. 26,280,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,354,182. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.94. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The company has a market cap of $88.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on C shares. ValuEngine upgraded Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Citigroup from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Citigroup from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.98.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

