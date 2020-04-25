Sadoff Investment Management LLC Has $27.52 Million Stock Position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 796,156 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,690 shares during the period. Masco makes up about 3.1% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sadoff Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Masco worth $27,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Masco by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA increased its position in Masco by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 22,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Masco by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 15,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank increased its position in Masco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 46,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Masco by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

NYSE:MAS traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.05. 3,715,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,775,642. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.01. Masco Corp has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $50.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,655.00% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Masco from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Loop Capital raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Masco from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.82.

In other Masco news, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $1,186,616.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,612.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

See Also: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.