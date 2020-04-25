Sadoff Investment Management LLC Has $33.40 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 334,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,079 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 3.8% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $33,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,890,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 9,591 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,552,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,111,742,000 after purchasing an additional 125,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 31,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total transaction of $3,765,934.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,522,636.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 6,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.49, for a total value of $744,126.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,161,867.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 494,039 shares of company stock worth $62,101,527 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Barclays cut Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Loop Capital cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,569,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,919,878. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $135.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $104.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.35.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

