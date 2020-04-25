Sadoff Investment Management LLC Has $4.86 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.58. 1,374,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,079,808. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.11. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $82.87.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

