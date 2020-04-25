Sadoff Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $9,702,310,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Boeing by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,557,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,651,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799,008 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 35,366.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,137 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Boeing by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,118,742 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,341,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Boeing by 586.4% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 675,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $219,935,000 after purchasing an additional 576,784 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $8.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.98. 35,864,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,423,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.48 and a beta of 1.76. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $391.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.78.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.48 EPS. Boeing’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Cfra cut Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.41.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

