Sadoff Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 878,925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 46,245 shares during the quarter. Ciena comprises 4.0% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $34,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 277.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after buying an additional 86,578 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Ciena by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 823,797 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,795,000 after purchasing an additional 134,398 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 74,673 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Ciena by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 194,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 42,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Ciena stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,194,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,365. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.20. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $30.58 and a 1-year high of $47.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Ciena had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $832.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.70.

In other Ciena news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 1,700 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total transaction of $70,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $181,942.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,631 shares of company stock worth $1,593,494. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

