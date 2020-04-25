Sadoff Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450,741 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 20,952 shares during the period. Xilinx makes up 4.0% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $35,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Xilinx by 55.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 102.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx during the first quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Xilinx by 18.9% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,349 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Xilinx by 50.5% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,682 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xilinx alerts:

NASDAQ:XLNX traded up $2.61 on Friday, reaching $89.74. 2,864,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,848,319. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.89 and a 200-day moving average of $90.16. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $133.00.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.18%.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on shares of Xilinx from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.50.

In related news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $189,098.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,959 shares in the company, valued at $334,812.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.