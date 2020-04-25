Sadoff Investment Management LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $34.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,680,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,783,709. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.59 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The company has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Compass Point started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.43.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.