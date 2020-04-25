Sadoff Investment Management LLC Sells 31,710 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 877,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,710 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up 3.3% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sadoff Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Charles Schwab worth $29,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Merchants Corp bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $733,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $467,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 805,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,076,000 after acquiring an additional 27,710 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 235,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $3,574,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $405,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 327,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total transaction of $15,448,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 601,673 shares of company stock valued at $27,750,760. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.40. 8,043,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,637,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.54. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The stock has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.33.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

