Sadoff Investment Management LLC Sells 38,780 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,010,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 38,780 shares during the quarter. Corning accounts for approximately 2.3% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $20,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth $21,935,010,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,919,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $579,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,941 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,671,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $339,054,000 after purchasing an additional 286,586 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Corning by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,665,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $310,479,000 after purchasing an additional 843,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth $232,539,000. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.78. 4,590,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,759,051. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.64.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

