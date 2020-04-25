Sadoff Investment Management LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Southern makes up about 1.2% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $10,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Southern by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,215,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,644,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,110 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Southern by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,003,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,656,408,000 after purchasing an additional 898,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $966,567,000 after purchasing an additional 310,440 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Southern by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,262,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,302,000 after purchasing an additional 26,412 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $494,229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wolfe Research raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Southern from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.25.

Southern stock traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $57.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,784,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,113,575. The company has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.46. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.02.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 79.74%.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $669,225.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,746.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

