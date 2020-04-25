Sadoff Investment Management LLC Sells 70,980 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,581,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,980 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 3.8% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $33,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,050,510,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 11,950.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,813,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,522,000 after purchasing an additional 26,591,205 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $509,173,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,785,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515,773 shares during the period. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Atlantic Securities cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.68.

BAC traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.18. 47,625,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,388,695. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company has a market cap of $190.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

