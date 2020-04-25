Sadoff Investment Management LLC Trims Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,941,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,407,000 after purchasing an additional 622,542 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.84. 1,714,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,996,491. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.84. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.03 and a 12-month high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

