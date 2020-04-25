Sadoff Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 678,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,819 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up 2.6% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $23,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 84,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Bank of The West increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 135,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 18,036 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 78,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 12,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on MS. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,248,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 174,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,830,221.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.68 per share, for a total transaction of $734,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 193,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,469,920.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 119,000 shares of company stock worth $5,467,420. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.97. 8,566,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,524,888. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.57. The company has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.49.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.