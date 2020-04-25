salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 75.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,935 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 632.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.15.

In related news, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.95, for a total value of $42,963.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,822.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.58, for a total value of $1,805,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 396,664 shares of company stock valued at $65,310,680 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.98. The company had a trading volume of 6,710,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,302,620. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.01 and its 200 day moving average is $163.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $137.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 769.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

