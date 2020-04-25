Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €10.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SZG. Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Independent Research set a €10.10 ($11.74) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Baader Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Salzgitter presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €14.72 ($17.11).

Shares of SZG traded down €0.66 ($0.77) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €11.39 ($13.24). The company had a trading volume of 326,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €11.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of €15.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.32. The company has a market capitalization of $616.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of €7.77 ($9.04) and a 12-month high of €31.15 ($36.22).

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

