Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €9.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.50 ($11.05) price target on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SZG. Morgan Stanley set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €14.72 ($17.11).

ETR SZG traded down €0.66 ($0.77) on Friday, hitting €11.39 ($13.24). 326,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.32. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of €7.77 ($9.04) and a fifty-two week high of €31.15 ($36.22). The company has a market cap of $616.05 million and a PE ratio of -2.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €11.01 and a 200-day moving average price of €15.71.

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

