SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €107.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($124.42) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SAP. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €134.00 ($155.81) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($141.86) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €125.09 ($145.45).

Get SAP alerts:

SAP stock traded down €1.44 ($1.67) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €106.68 ($124.05). The stock had a trading volume of 2,890,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €102.17 and its 200 day moving average is €116.17. SAP has a one year low of €82.13 ($95.50) and a one year high of €129.60 ($150.70).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Featured Article: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.