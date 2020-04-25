SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €120.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

SAP has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €133.00 ($154.65) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €121.00 ($140.70) target price on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Commerzbank set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €134.00 ($155.81) price target on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. SAP currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €125.09 ($145.45).

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of ETR:SAP traded down €1.44 ($1.67) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €106.68 ($124.05). 2,890,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €102.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33. SAP has a 1-year low of €82.13 ($95.50) and a 1-year high of €129.60 ($150.70). The firm has a market cap of $127.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.37.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.