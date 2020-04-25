SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €122.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($141.86) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

SAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Commerzbank set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €153.00 ($177.91) target price on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, HSBC set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. SAP has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €125.09 ($145.45).

Get SAP alerts:

SAP traded down €1.44 ($1.67) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €106.68 ($124.05). 2,890,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €102.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is €116.17. SAP has a one year low of €82.13 ($95.50) and a one year high of €129.60 ($150.70).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.