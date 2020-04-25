SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €122.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €122.00 ($141.86) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €109.00 ($126.74) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €125.09 ($145.45).

SAP traded down €1.44 ($1.67) on Wednesday, reaching €106.68 ($124.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,890,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. SAP has a 1 year low of €82.13 ($95.50) and a 1 year high of €129.60 ($150.70). The business’s 50 day moving average is €102.17 and its 200 day moving average is €116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $127.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

