SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €133.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €133.00 ($154.65) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

SAP has been the subject of several other research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €153.00 ($177.91) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group set a €118.00 ($137.21) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €109.00 ($126.74) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €121.00 ($140.70) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. SAP has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €125.09 ($145.45).

Shares of SAP stock traded down €1.44 ($1.67) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €106.68 ($124.05). The company had a trading volume of 2,890,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company’s 50-day moving average is €102.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is €116.17. SAP has a twelve month low of €82.13 ($95.50) and a twelve month high of €129.60 ($150.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $127.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.37.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

